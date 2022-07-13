why CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $117.22

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.29% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.65%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Consumers Want a More Connected, Personal Health Care Experience, New CVS Health Study Reveals.

2022 Health Care Insights Study finds consumers are seeking deeper, more personalized provider relationships that deliver whole-person outcomes.

The CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) 2022 Health Care Insights Study, released today, reveals that U.S. consumers—many of whom delayed care over the past several years because of COVID-19—are now eager to restart their health and wellness journeys. Consumers say they want more meaningful and engaging relationships with health care providers and want them to know about and address their holistic health goals. Most consumers perceive “health” and “health care” as all-encompassing and say they now have a new awareness of how physical health connects to social, emotional and mental health. Also, despite pandemic-related uncertainty about new variants, consumers continue to rely on their physicians and other health care providers to obtain trusted medical information.

Over the last 12 months, CVS stock rose by 16.08%. The one-year CVS Health Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.97. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $123.95 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, CVS stock reached a trading volume of 5592242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $117.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein dropped their target price from $122 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 8.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.75 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.04, while it was recorded at 94.16 for the last single week of trading, and 97.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.12 and a Gross Margin at +17.77. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.74%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $97,325 million, or 80.30% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,865,662, which is approximately 2.406% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,966,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.8 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.61 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly 4.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,049 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 55,689,192 shares. Additionally, 1,189 investors decreased positions by around 56,690,095 shares, while 234 investors held positions by with 915,232,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,027,612,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,049,768 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 3,843,559 shares during the same period.