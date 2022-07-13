Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] loss -1.30% on the last trading session, reaching $20.53 price per share at the time. The company report on June 27, 2022 that PIC AU HOLDINGS LLC AND PIC AU HOLDINGS CORPORATION, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARIES OF PEABODY, ANNOUNCE AN UPSIZE OF THEIR PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFER TO PURCHASE THEIR 10.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2024 TO $90 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT, A RELATED EXTENSION OF THE OFFER’S EXPIRATION DATE, AND AN OFFER TO REPURCHASE ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN DEBT.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wholly–owned subsidiaries of Peabody (NYSE: BTU), PIC AU Holdings LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the “Main Issuer”), and PIC AU Holdings Corporation, a Delaware corporation (together with the Main Issuer, the “Co–Issuers”), today announced that they have (1) increased the aggregate principal amount (the “Offer Amount”) of their previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the “Offer”) their 10.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (the “Notes”), at a purchase price equal to 103.91% of the principal amount of the Notes repurchased in the Offer, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the settlement date for the Offer, to up to $90 million from the previously announced Offer Amount of $50.0 million, and (2) extended the expiration date of the Offer to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 21, 2022 (as the same may be further extended, the “Expiration Time”). Tendered Notes may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to the Expiration Time, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Co-Issuers. As of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 27, 2022, approximately $85.76 million aggregate principal amount of Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Co-Issuer’s Offer to Purchase, dated May 26, 2022 (the “Offer to Purchase”). Except as otherwise described in this press release, all other terms of the Offer as described in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged.

The Notes are governed by an indenture, dated January 29, 2021, by and among the Co-Issuers, Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, and Peabody (on a limited basis, to the extent of its obligations specifically set forth in the Indenture) (as amended and restated by the First Supplemental Indenture dated February 3, 2021, and as further amended, supplemented, restated or otherwise modified to the date hereof, the “Indenture”). Under the terms of the Indenture, no later than 30 business days following any voluntary prepayment, repayment or repurchase of term loans, the Co-Issuers are required to make an offer to purchase an aggregate principal amount of Notes equal to the aggregate principal amount of term loans so prepaid, repaid or repurchased. On May 25, 2022, the Co-Issuers repurchased $50.0 million aggregate principal amount of their 10.000% senior secured term loan due 2024 at a weighted average purchase price of 103.91% of par, in accordance with the Credit Agreement, dated as of January 29, 2021, among the Co-Issuers, as co-borrowers, the lenders party thereto from time to time and Wilmington Trust, National Association (as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.), as administrative agent, which governs the term loans (the “Credit Agreement”). As such, the Offer is intended to satisfy the requirements of the Indenture. In connection with the upsize of the Offer and in accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement, the Co-Issuers will offer to repurchase an additional aggregate principal amount of terms loans in the amount by which the total amount purchased in the upsized Offer exceeds $50.0 million at a purchase price of 103.91% of par.

Peabody Energy Corporation represents 136.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.88 billion with the latest information. BTU stock price has been found in the range of $19.83 to $21.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.18M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 3570266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87.

Trading performance analysis for BTU stock

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.33. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.84, while it was recorded at 20.28 for the last single week of trading, and 17.80 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. Peabody Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]

There are presently around $2,312 million, or 82.20% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 25,859,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 8,210,721 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.78 million in BTU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $164.78 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Peabody Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 31,369,679 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 16,564,547 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 63,209,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,143,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,863,803 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 4,378,675 shares during the same period.