Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RYTM] jumped around 1.98 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.67 at the close of the session, up 42.22%. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Setmelanotide in Hypothalamic Obesity.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

–All evaluable patients (N=11) achieved BMI decrease of more than 5 percent at 16 weeks on setmelanotide therapy–.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -33.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RYTM Stock saw the intraday high of $6.88 and lowest of $4.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.21, which means current price is +119.41% above from all time high which was touched on 03/28/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 908.45K shares, RYTM reached a trading volume of 7198913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYTM shares is $19.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on RYTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.91.

How has RYTM stock performed recently?

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.59. With this latest performance, RYTM shares gained by 57.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.79 for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 5.15 for the last single week of trading, and 8.52 for the last 200 days.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM] shares currently have an operating margin of -5391.85 and a Gross Margin at +55.14. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2207.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.95.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RYTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RYTM]

There are presently around $229 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYTM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 6,291,991, which is approximately 0.559% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 5,065,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.75 million in RYTM stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $23.04 million in RYTM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RYTM] by around 4,948,875 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,527,143 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 39,398,760 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,874,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYTM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 770,867 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 210,206 shares during the same period.