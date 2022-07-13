Volcon Inc. [VLCN] Revenue clocked in at $1.60 million, down -79.26% YTD: What’s Next?

Volcon Inc. [NASDAQ: VLCN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 40.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 31.76%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Volcon Receives Thousands of Pre-Orders for its Stag in First 14 Days; $70M+ of Potential Revenue.

Austin, TX | July 11, 2022: Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN), (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, opened pre-production orders for its dealers beginning Monday, June 27th for its first all-wheel drive, fully electric UTV, the Stag. Since then, the Company has received thousands of non-binding pre-production orders which, if ultimately finalized, would result in more than $70 million worth of revenue for the company following delivery.

The one-year Volcon Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 62.67. The average equity rating for VLCN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.51 million, with 21.75 million shares outstanding and 10.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 152.08K shares, VLCN stock reached a trading volume of 55031859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Volcon Inc. [VLCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLCN shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLCN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Volcon Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

VLCN Stock Performance Analysis:

Volcon Inc. [VLCN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.76. With this latest performance, VLCN shares gained by 58.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.62 for Volcon Inc. [VLCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3400, while it was recorded at 1.6300 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Volcon Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Volcon Inc. [VLCN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8729.54 and a Gross Margin at -2371.62. Volcon Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8940.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,554.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -487.01.

Volcon Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Volcon Inc. [VLCN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 3.80% of VLCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 317,345, which is approximately 250.444% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 140,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in VLCN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.29 million in VLCN stock with ownership of nearly 8859.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Volcon Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Volcon Inc. [NASDAQ:VLCN] by around 792,256 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,292 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 124,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 917,663 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLCN stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 411,056 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000 shares during the same period.