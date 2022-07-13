UBS lifts Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE: BBVA] closed the trading session at $4.07 on 07/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.04, while the highest price level was $4.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.66 percent and weekly performance of -7.29 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, BBVA reached to a volume of 3662005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]:

UBS have made an estimate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.94.

BBVA stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.29. With this latest performance, BBVA shares dropped by -17.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.36 for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 4.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.80 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.27. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.33.

Return on Total Capital for BBVA is now 4.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.25. Additionally, BBVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 254.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] managed to generate an average of $36,348 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. go to 40.10%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [BBVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $704 million, or 2.90% of BBVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBVA stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 48,883,518, which is approximately 5.442% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 23,355,535 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $100.19 million in BBVA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $61.31 million in BBVA stock with ownership of nearly -0.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. [NYSE:BBVA] by around 11,224,518 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 13,002,343 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 139,872,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,099,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBVA stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,611,492 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,840,484 shares during the same period.