TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 million, down -97.32% YTD: What’s Next?

TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PETZ] price surged by 7.85 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on June 30, 2022 that TDH Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) (“TDH” or the “Company”), a PRC-based company that specializes in the development, manufacturing and sales of pet food products in China and beyond, announced today that that on June 29, 2022, it received notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“NASDAQ”) confirming the Company has regained compliance with NASDAQ’s minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). NASDAQ noted this matter is now closed.

A sum of 6312821 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. TDH Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.15 and dropped to a low of $1.91 until finishing in the latest session at $2.06.

Guru’s Opinion on TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TDH Holdings Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80.

PETZ Stock Performance Analysis:

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.35. With this latest performance, PETZ shares dropped by -62.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -97.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.90 for TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.6100, while it was recorded at 1.9600 for the last single week of trading, and 31.0700 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TDH Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -370.11 and a Gross Margin at -1.88. TDH Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.24.

TDH Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

TDH Holdings Inc. [PETZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of PETZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETZ stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 18,294, which is approximately 2598.23% of the company’s market cap and around 29.34% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 12,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in PETZ stocks shares; and CITIGROUP INC, currently with $13000.0 in PETZ stock with ownership of nearly 1198.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in TDH Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PETZ] by around 51,385 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 11,731 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 4,933 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,127 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 11,731 shares during the same period.