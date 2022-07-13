Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Revenue clocked in at $630.80 million, down -17.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.67% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.82%. The company report on June 27, 2022 that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, before the market opens. Management will hold its quarterly conference call the same day, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Pacific Time).

A live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sunstonehotels.com. A replay of the webcast will also be archived on the website. Alternatively, interested parties may dial 1-888-330-3573 and reference Conference ID 4831656 to listen to the live call.

Over the last 12 months, SHO stock dropped by -19.47%. The one-year Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.24. The average equity rating for SHO stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.12 billion, with 217.27 million shares outstanding and 211.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.44M shares, SHO stock reached a trading volume of 3850381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on SHO stock. On January 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SHO shares from 13 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

SHO Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.82. With this latest performance, SHO shares dropped by -18.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.43 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.06, while it was recorded at 9.70 for the last single week of trading, and 11.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. Fundamentals:

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

SHO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,127 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,190,534, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,441,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.42 million in SHO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $94.98 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 6.617% of the company’s market capitalization.

135 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 47,042,781 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 43,836,182 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 131,650,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,529,501 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,915,718 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 6,377,232 shares during the same period.