SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] is -24.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [AMEX: SSY] jumped around 0.2 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.17 at the close of the session, up 20.83%. The company report on May 16, 2022 that SunLink Health Systems, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results and COVID-19 Update.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: SSY) today announced a loss from continuing operations of $934,000 (or a loss of $0.13 per fully diluted share) for its third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to a loss from continuing operations of $473,000 (or a loss of $0.07 per fully diluted share) for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Provider Relief Funds (“PRF”) of $106,000 (pre-tax) were reported as income in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $11,000 (pre-tax) in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Our Healthcare and Pharmacy segments have received approximately $6,173,000 in general and targeted PRF distributions during the period April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2022. The PRF funds were received under the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act enacted in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The PRF distributions have been accounted for as government grants and are recognized as other income.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. stock is now -24.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SSY Stock saw the intraday high of $1.46 and lowest of $0.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.33, which means current price is +26.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.22K shares, SSY reached a trading volume of 4719905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SunLink Health Systems Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has SSY stock performed recently?

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.62. With this latest performance, SSY shares gained by 0.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.66 for SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0787, while it was recorded at 1.0139 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6016 for the last 200 days.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.60 and a Gross Margin at +4.60. SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.05.

Return on Total Capital for SSY is now 8.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.85. Additionally, SSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.69.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.37.SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for SunLink Health Systems Inc. [SSY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 15.80% of SSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSY stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 313,928, which is approximately -5.239% of the company’s market cap and around 29.06% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 250,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in SSY stocks shares; and BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in SSY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SunLink Health Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in SunLink Health Systems Inc. [AMEX:SSY] by around 13,931 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 55,496 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,031,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,100,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,931 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 15,715 shares during the same period.