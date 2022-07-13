STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] Stock trading around $26.52 per share: What’s Next?

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] loss -1.41% on the last trading session, reaching $26.52 price per share at the time. The company report on July 7, 2022 that STORE Capital to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 3, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 4, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time/9:00 a.m. Scottsdale, Arizona Time.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE: STOR), an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

STORE Capital Corporation represents 275.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.42 billion with the latest information. STOR stock price has been found in the range of $26.15 to $26.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.86M shares, STOR reached a trading volume of 3646417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STOR shares is $32.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for STORE Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $37 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for STORE Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on STOR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STORE Capital Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for STOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for STOR stock

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, STOR shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.77, while it was recorded at 26.76 for the last single week of trading, and 30.76 for the last 200 days.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.45 and a Gross Margin at +63.33. STORE Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.85.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STORE Capital Corporation go to 6.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

There are presently around $6,226 million, or 84.20% of STOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STOR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,890,464, which is approximately 0.536% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,276,372 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $733.73 million in STOR stocks shares; and PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, currently with $405.92 million in STOR stock with ownership of nearly 3.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STORE Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR] by around 23,740,894 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 21,569,205 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 186,152,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,462,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STOR stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,627,058 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,354,699 shares during the same period.