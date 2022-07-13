Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell -13.83% so far this year. What now?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] loss -1.02% or -0.59 points to close at $57.22 with a heavy trading volume of 5082060 shares. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Rio Tinto and Corona Canada pilot Canada’s first specially-marked low carbon can leveraging ELYSIS technology.

Rio Tinto today announced, in partnership with Corona Canada, the launch of Canada’s first specially-marked, low carbon beverage can, manufactured by Ball Corporation. The cans, now available through a pilot in Ontario, were made using aluminium from Rio Tinto and leveraging ELYSISTM technology. As part of this limited release, 1.2 million cans were produced with a QR code to inspire consumers to learn more about the cans’ low carbon footprint.

It opened the trading session at $57.26, the shares rose to $57.93 and dropped to $56.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIO points out that the company has recorded -20.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, RIO reached to a volume of 5082060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $76.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock. On June 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RIO shares from 92 to 93.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIO in the course of the last twelve months was 36.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for RIO stock

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.10. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -23.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.07 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.38, while it was recorded at 58.18 for the last single week of trading, and 70.17 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

There are presently around $7,347 million, or 10.40% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,128,925, which is approximately 4.252% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 12,899,694 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $745.73 million in RIO stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $631.97 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 20,532,265 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 6,771,188 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 99,779,811 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,083,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,808,205 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,463,801 shares during the same period.