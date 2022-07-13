New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] Stock trading around $9.28 per share: What’s Next?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] closed the trading session at $9.28 on 07/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.02, while the highest price level was $9.37. The company report on June 29, 2022 that NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS AND HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON JULY 27TH.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company”) today announced that it expects to issue its earnings release for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. The release will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website, ir.myNYCB.com, upon issuance.

The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on the same date, during which Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Thomas R. Cangemi and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Pinto will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2022 performance. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast at ir.myNYCB.com and archived through 5:00 p.m. on August 24, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.00 percent and weekly performance of -1.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.98M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 4206909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $12.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $9, while Stephens kept a Underweight rating on NYCB stock. On February 05, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NYCB shares from 13 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYCB in the course of the last twelve months was 142.54.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, NYCB shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.33, while it was recorded at 9.27 for the last single week of trading, and 11.32 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.59. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,673 million, or 63.20% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,744,954, which is approximately 1.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,107,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $385.29 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $181.89 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 6.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 261 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 31,843,845 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 28,938,039 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 231,383,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,165,610 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,259,288 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 7,003,451 shares during the same period.