MetLife Inc. [MET] moved down -0.52: Why It’s Important

MetLife Inc. [NYSE: MET] price plunged by -0.52 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on July 11, 2022 that MetLife Declares Third Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend.

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that its board of directors has declared a third quarter 2022 common stock dividend of $0.50 per share. The dividend will be payable on Sept. 14, 2022, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 9, 2022.

A sum of 3792402 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.37M shares. MetLife Inc. shares reached a high of $62.86 and dropped to a low of $61.22 until finishing in the latest session at $61.79.

The one-year MET stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.2. The average equity rating for MET stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MetLife Inc. [MET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MET shares is $77.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MET stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for MetLife Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2022, representing the official price target for MetLife Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $74, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on MET stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MetLife Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for MET in the course of the last twelve months was 4.43.

MET Stock Performance Analysis:

MetLife Inc. [MET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, MET shares dropped by -6.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for MetLife Inc. [MET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.25, while it was recorded at 62.30 for the last single week of trading, and 65.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MetLife Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MetLife Inc. [MET] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.97. MetLife Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

MET Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MetLife Inc. go to 9.18%.

MetLife Inc. [MET] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,440 million, or 76.00% of MET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MET stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 70,186,350, which is approximately -2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 58,433,230 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.63 billion in MET stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.56 billion in MET stock with ownership of nearly 0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MetLife Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 601 institutional holders increased their position in MetLife Inc. [NYSE:MET] by around 33,525,744 shares. Additionally, 515 investors decreased positions by around 42,347,613 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 526,922,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 602,796,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MET stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,929,192 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,596,439 shares during the same period.