Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] Revenue clocked in at $6.50 million, down -59.35% YTD: What’s Next?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.01 during the day while it closed the day at $1.00. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Meta Materials and Coulometrics Collaborate to Develop Next Generation Batteries.

Coulometrics to Manufacture and Test Meta Materials’ NPORE® Ceramic and PLASMAfusion™ Technologies to Deliver Safer, Higher-Performing Li-ion Batteries.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT) (FSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, today announced it has signed a Master Service Agreement with Coulometrics, LLC, a leading provider of battery material development services, state-of-the-art battery assembly and testing services, and toll coating and battery contract manufacturing, to independently validate META’s platform technologies related to battery applications.

Meta Materials Inc. stock has also loss -6.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MMAT stock has declined by -32.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.85% and lost -59.35% year-on date.

The market cap for MMAT stock reached $364.15 million, with 285.23 million shares outstanding and 270.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 9195574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 56.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

MMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -35.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.08 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4511, while it was recorded at 1.0380 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5405 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $64 million, or 17.80% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 24,112,960, which is approximately 37.124% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,025,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.03 million in MMAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.63 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly 5.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 10,282,378 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 6,682,152 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 46,701,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,665,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,073,416 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,819,361 shares during the same period.