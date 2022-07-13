Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] gain 10.82% so far this year. What now?

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [NASDAQ: MBII] loss -20.19% on the last trading session, reaching $0.80 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger Agreement with Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) (MBI) announced that during a special shareholder meeting held on July 8, 2022, its shareholders approved a proposal to adopt the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (Merger Agreement), dated as of March 16, 2022, by and among Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (BIOX), BCS Merger Sub, Inc., and MBI, pursuant to which MBI will be acquired by BIOX. At the special meeting, MBI’s stockholders approved the adoption of the Merger Agreement and approved on a non-binding advisory basis certain executive compensation that may be paid or become payable in connection with the merger contemplated by the Merger Agreement. The final voting results for each proposal voted on at the special meeting will be set forth in a Form 8-K filed by MBI with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The conditions to the merger requiring stockholder approval and regulatory approval have been satisfied. The parties intend to close the transaction on July 12, 2022.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. represents 182.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $141.38 million with the latest information. MBII stock price has been found in the range of $0.747 to $1.02.

If compared to the average trading volume of 799.88K shares, MBII reached a trading volume of 7379126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBII shares is $1.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBII stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2016, representing the official price target for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stock. On September 04, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for MBII shares from 16 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

Trading performance analysis for MBII stock

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.19. With this latest performance, MBII shares dropped by -32.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.95 for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0714, while it was recorded at 0.9720 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8751 for the last 200 days.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBII. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [MBII]

There are presently around $43 million, or 67.60% of MBII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBII stocks are: ARDSLEY ADVISORY PARTNERS LP with ownership of 18,335,767, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,884,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.88 million in MBII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.55 million in MBII stock with ownership of nearly -8.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. [NASDAQ:MBII] by around 3,382,414 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 5,444,724 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 34,333,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,160,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBII stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,835,043 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,346,963 shares during the same period.