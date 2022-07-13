Market cap of Tapestry Inc. [TPR] reaches 7.93B – now what?

Tapestry Inc. [NYSE: TPR] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $31.65 during the day while it closed the day at $31.26. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Weaving Together a Diverse Workplace Culture at Tapestry.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

By Kristin Mestre, Brand Awareness and Advocacy, SAP SuccessFactors.

Tapestry Inc. stock has also loss -0.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TPR stock has declined by -5.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -20.54% and lost -23.00% year-on date.

The market cap for TPR stock reached $7.93 billion, with 259.90 million shares outstanding and 251.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, TPR reached a trading volume of 3457766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tapestry Inc. [TPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPR shares is $46.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Tapestry Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Tapestry Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $48, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on TPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tapestry Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPR in the course of the last twelve months was 11.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

TPR stock trade performance evaluation

Tapestry Inc. [TPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.26. With this latest performance, TPR shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for Tapestry Inc. [TPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.04, while it was recorded at 31.33 for the last single week of trading, and 37.25 for the last 200 days.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tapestry Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tapestry Inc. [TPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tapestry Inc. go to 20.90%.

Tapestry Inc. [TPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,168 million, or 94.90% of TPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,654,335, which is approximately 2.355% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 25,295,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $781.13 million in TPR stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $587.31 million in TPR stock with ownership of nearly 1.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

291 institutional holders increased their position in Tapestry Inc. [NYSE:TPR] by around 21,539,067 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 27,332,756 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 183,238,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,110,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPR stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,078,353 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 4,661,735 shares during the same period.