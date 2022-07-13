Market cap of Histogen Inc. [HSTO] reaches 8.84M – now what?

Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ: HSTO] closed the trading session at $3.76 on 07/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.10, while the highest price level was $4.76. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Histogen Announces $5 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing both restorative therapeutics and pan-caspase and caspase selective inhibitors focused on treatments for infectious and inflammatory diseases, announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor to issue 1,774,309 shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof), Series A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,774,309 shares of common stock and Series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,774,309 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $2.818 per share of common stock (or pre-funded warrant) and associated warrants, in a private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules, for expected gross proceeds to Histogen of approximately $5 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the private placement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.49 percent and weekly performance of 62.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 67.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 180.57K shares, HSTO reached to a volume of 17035926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Histogen Inc. [HSTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSTO shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Histogen Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.57.

HSTO stock trade performance evaluation

Histogen Inc. [HSTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.07. With this latest performance, HSTO shares gained by 67.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.82 for Histogen Inc. [HSTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 6.82 for the last 200 days.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Histogen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Histogen Inc. [HSTO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Histogen Inc. go to 38.00%.

Histogen Inc. [HSTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.00% of HSTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSTO stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 58,353, which is approximately 78.81% of the company’s market cap and around 5.86% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,396 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in HSTO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.1 million in HSTO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Histogen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Histogen Inc. [NASDAQ:HSTO] by around 39,628 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 254,988 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 94,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSTO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,073 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 251,720 shares during the same period.