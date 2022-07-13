Market Analysts see Walmart Inc. [WMT] falling to $165. Time to buy?

Walmart Inc. [NYSE: WMT] slipped around -0.38 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $125.07 at the close of the session, down -0.30%. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Walmart to Purchase 4,500 Canoo Electric Delivery Vehicles to be Used for Last Mile Deliveries in Support of Its Growing eCommerce Business.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The retailer will be the first to receive Canoo’s Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle which is anticipated to begin hitting the road for Walmart deliveries in 2023.

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has signed a definitive agreement with Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), a high-tech advanced mobility company, to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles, beginning with the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle (LDV), with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units. The vehicles will be used to deliver online orders in a sustainable way which will also contribute to Walmart’s goal to achieve zero-emissions by 2040. While the LDV is expected to begin hitting the road in 2023, the companies plan to kick-off advanced deliveries to refine and finalize vehicle configuration in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex in the coming weeks.

Walmart Inc. stock is now -13.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WMT Stock saw the intraday high of $127.13 and lowest of $124.72 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 160.77, which means current price is +6.65% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.23M shares, WMT reached a trading volume of 4551999 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Walmart Inc. [WMT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMT shares is $154.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walmart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $175 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Walmart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $155 to $150, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WMT stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WMT shares from 160 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walmart Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31.

How has WMT stock performed recently?

Walmart Inc. [WMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, WMT shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for Walmart Inc. [WMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.87, while it was recorded at 125.27 for the last single week of trading, and 140.27 for the last 200 days.

Walmart Inc. [WMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Walmart Inc. [WMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.97 and a Gross Margin at +25.10. Walmart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.50.

Walmart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walmart Inc. go to 9.53%.

Insider trade positions for Walmart Inc. [WMT]

There are presently around $111,348 million, or 33.00% of WMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 125,681,258, which is approximately 0.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 92,319,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.58 billion in WMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.59 billion in WMT stock with ownership of nearly -0.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Walmart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,342 institutional holders increased their position in Walmart Inc. [NYSE:WMT] by around 65,839,266 shares. Additionally, 1,202 investors decreased positions by around 54,310,047 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 767,435,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 887,585,023 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMT stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,371,352 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 5,490,408 shares during the same period.