Market Analysts see Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gaining to $2.50. Time to buy?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] price surged by 0.53 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Market improvements – Some recent contracts.

A sum of 3878378 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.41M shares. Nordic American Tankers Limited shares reached a high of $1.94 and dropped to a low of $1.83 until finishing in the latest session at $1.90.

The one-year NAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.03.

Guru’s Opinion on Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.75, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Neutral rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

NAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.06. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -5.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.37 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2310, while it was recorded at 1.9020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1081 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nordic American Tankers Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.99 and a Gross Margin at -35.01. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.72.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $108 million, or 29.10% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,897,210, which is approximately 3.848% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,366,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.14 million in NAT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $9.61 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 9,549,076 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 6,888,848 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 40,795,103 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,233,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,440,741 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,103,277 shares during the same period.