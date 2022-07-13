Market Analysts see Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] falling to $6.50. Time to buy?

Kaleyra Inc. [NYSE: KLR] jumped around 0.28 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.48 at the close of the session, up 12.53%. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Kaleyra Appoints Colin Gillis as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing omnichannel business communications platform, announced today that former equity research analyst Colin Gillis has joined its leadership team as Vice President of Investor Relations, effective immediately. In this role, Gillis will regularly engage with the investor community to expand and elevate visibility into the company’s operations, growth strategy, and results.

Gillis brings over a decade of relevant industry experience from his time analyzing public and private companies as an equity research analyst. Before joining Kaleyra, Gillis served as Director of Research at BGC Partners. He was also a Founding Partner, Director of Research, and Senior Technology Analyst at Chatham Road Partners, an advisory firm for institutional investors. His most recent work has been focused on cloud software, mobile computing, performance and brand advertising, payments and commerce, and the underlying platforms that power the digital economy. In addition, he was previously ranked as one of the world’s top 10 analysts by The Financial Times.

Kaleyra Inc. stock is now -75.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KLR Stock saw the intraday high of $3.10 and lowest of $2.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.23, which means current price is +28.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 441.67K shares, KLR reached a trading volume of 8854671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLR shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Kaleyra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Kaleyra Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on KLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaleyra Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

How has KLR stock performed recently?

Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.17. With this latest performance, KLR shares dropped by -14.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.16 for Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.19 and a Gross Margin at +18.73. Kaleyra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.93.

Kaleyra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]

There are presently around $37 million, or 46.70% of KLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLR stocks are: MUST ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 3,576,298, which is approximately 0.24% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,472,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.44 million in KLR stocks shares; and FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $4.33 million in KLR stock with ownership of nearly -1.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaleyra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Kaleyra Inc. [NYSE:KLR] by around 2,472,606 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 3,620,223 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 10,626,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,719,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 347,794 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 2,758,166 shares during the same period.