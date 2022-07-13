La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] is 32.04% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ: LJPC] jumped around 2.75 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.14 at the close of the session, up 81.12%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Innoviva to Acquire La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Acquisition to strengthen Innoviva’s infectious disease and hospital portfolio with addition of GIAPREZA® and XERAVA®.

Innoviva, Inc. (Nasdaq: INVA), a diversified holding company with a portfolio of royalties and a growing portfolio of innovative healthcare assets, and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (Nasdaq: LJPC), which is dedicated to the commercialization of innovative therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement whereby Innoviva will acquire La Jolla. Innoviva has agreed to pay $5.95 per share for La Jolla, representing a premium of approximately 70% to the 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP), and an incremental $0.28 per share for additional cash proceeds received in connection with the divestiture of a non-core asset. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Innoviva, through a wholly owned subsidiary, will commence a tender offer on or before July 25, 2022 to acquire all of the outstanding shares of La Jolla for $6.23 per share in cash, or an implied enterprise value of approximately $149 million.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock is now 32.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LJPC Stock saw the intraday high of $6.18 and lowest of $6.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.08, which means current price is +100.00% above from all time high which was touched on 07/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 59.06K shares, LJPC reached a trading volume of 5994607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LJPC shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LJPC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2019, representing the official price target for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for LJPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LJPC in the course of the last twelve months was 11.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

How has LJPC stock performed recently?

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 96.79. With this latest performance, LJPC shares gained by 62.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LJPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.36 for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 4.13 for the last 200 days.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.02 and a Gross Margin at +82.19. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.96.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LJPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company go to 13.20%.

Insider trade positions for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [LJPC]

There are presently around $105 million, or 68.80% of LJPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LJPC stocks are: TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,607,934, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 2,327,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.29 million in LJPC stocks shares; and HEALTHINVEST PARTNERS AB, currently with $7.77 million in LJPC stock with ownership of nearly 78.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company [NASDAQ:LJPC] by around 789,175 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 567,754 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 15,738,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,095,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LJPC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 153,416 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 265,003 shares during the same period.