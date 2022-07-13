InMode Ltd. [INMD] Stock trading around $26.73 per share: What’s Next?

InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ: INMD] closed the trading session at $26.73 on 07/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.52, while the highest price level was $27.58. The company report on July 12, 2022 that InMode Expects Record Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results, Revenue Between $113.0-$113.3M, Increasing Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance to $425-$435M.

Conference call to be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 before the Nasdaq market opens on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.13 percent and weekly performance of 11.93 percent. The stock has been moved at -50.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, INMD reached to a volume of 7801678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about InMode Ltd. [INMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INMD shares is $51.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for InMode Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for InMode Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on INMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMode Ltd. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for INMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for INMD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.60.

INMD stock trade performance evaluation

InMode Ltd. [INMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.93. With this latest performance, INMD shares gained by 7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for InMode Ltd. [INMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.97, while it was recorded at 24.26 for the last single week of trading, and 50.57 for the last 200 days.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMode Ltd. [INMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.61 and a Gross Margin at +85.01. InMode Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 42.61.

InMode Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for InMode Ltd. [INMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for InMode Ltd. go to 33.20%.

InMode Ltd. [INMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,125 million, or 62.60% of INMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INMD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,181,662, which is approximately 23.16% of the company’s market cap and around 16.61% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,017,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.82 million in INMD stocks shares; and 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $52.31 million in INMD stock with ownership of nearly 0.004% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMode Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in InMode Ltd. [NASDAQ:INMD] by around 13,356,963 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 10,947,493 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 24,302,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,607,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INMD stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,905,767 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 4,050,159 shares during the same period.