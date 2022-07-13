Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] fell -37.28% so far this year. What now?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HOTH] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.41 at the close of the session, up 2.60%. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Hoth Therapeutics Announces HT-ALZ Therapeutic Shows Cognitive Improvements in Alzheimer’s Disease Mouse Model.

Chronic treatment with HT-ALZ (>5 weeks) demonstrated significant improvement in behavioral and cognitive function tests in an Alzheimer’s disease (AD) mouse model supporting a positive therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ for treatment of AD.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced proof-of-concept data generated using cognitive and behavioral assessments in an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model (aged APP/PS1+/- mice), supporting the therapeutic cognitive potential of HT-ALZ after chronic oral dosing. The research was conducted as part of the company’s Sponsored Research Agreement with Washington University in St. Louis. HT-ALZ is a therapeutic in development under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for the treatment of dementia related to Alzheimer’s disease (AD).

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -37.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HOTH Stock saw the intraday high of $0.6995 and lowest of $0.3985 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.75, which means current price is +8.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, HOTH reached a trading volume of 16894311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOTH shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has HOTH stock performed recently?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, HOTH shares dropped by -2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4373, while it was recorded at 0.4093 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7127 for the last 200 days.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -197.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -176.41.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Insider trade positions for Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [HOTH]

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.30% of HOTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOTH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 764,646, which is approximately 7.69% of the company’s market cap and around 2.73% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 133,390 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54000.0 in HOTH stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $49000.0 in HOTH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HOTH] by around 211,613 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 123,765 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,053,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,389,268 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOTH stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,443 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 14,409 shares during the same period.