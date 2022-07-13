Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI] fell -50.76% so far this year. What now?

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GLSI] gained 38.98% or 3.36 points to close at $11.98 with a heavy trading volume of 8899406 shares. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Removal of Clinical Hold Permitting Phase III Clinical Trial to Proceed.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLSI) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of GLSI-100, announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has removed the clinical hold permitting the Flamingo-01 Phase III clinical trial to proceed.

As previously announced, the Phase III clinical trial was placed on clinical hold by the FDA related to manufacturing and the pharmacy process. The Company through discussions with the FDA and testing of GP2 in the pharmacy process has satisfactorily addressed the clinical hold issues. The Company has committed to additional testing of GP2 in the pharmacy process. On July 11, 2022, the FDA formally removed the clinical hold and thus the Flamingo-01 Phase III clinical trial may proceed as planned. The Company has begun site initiation visits and will provide further updates on the progress of Flamingo-01 in the future.

It opened the trading session at $9.84, the shares rose to $14.29 and dropped to $9.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GLSI points out that the company has recorded -44.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -75.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 147.84K shares, GLSI reached to a volume of 8899406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLSI shares is $78.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is set at 1.31 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

Trading performance analysis for GLSI stock

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.76. With this latest performance, GLSI shares gained by 13.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.87 for Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.05, while it was recorded at 9.52 for the last single week of trading, and 21.85 for the last 200 days.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.35.

Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.90 and a Current Ratio set at 81.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [GLSI]

There are presently around $8 million, or 7.30% of GLSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 375,200, which is approximately 150.155% of the company’s market cap and around 26.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 236,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 million in GLSI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.6 million in GLSI stock with ownership of nearly 3.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GLSI] by around 258,872 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 123,671 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 548,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 931,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLSI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,318 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 100,051 shares during the same period.