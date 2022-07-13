Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] Revenue clocked in at $166.50 million, down -54.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX: GPL] loss -8.36% on the last trading session, reaching $0.10 price per share at the time. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Great Panther Mining Announces Share Consolidation.

TSX: GPR | NYSE American: GPL.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated October 15, 2021, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 10, 2021.

Great Panther Mining Limited represents 448.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $45.44 million with the latest information. GPL stock price has been found in the range of $0.10 to $0.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, GPL reached a trading volume of 4674355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Great Panther Mining Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2014, representing the official price target for Great Panther Mining Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Global Hunter Securities kept a Neutral rating on GPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Panther Mining Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.36. With this latest performance, GPL shares dropped by -38.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.81 for Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1654, while it was recorded at 0.1172 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2572 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Panther Mining Limited [GPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.37 and a Gross Margin at -11.72. Great Panther Mining Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.33.

Great Panther Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

There are presently around $9 million, or 15.10% of GPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,893,246, which is approximately 5.553% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 15,479,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.7 million in GPL stocks shares; and RUFFER LLP, currently with $1.54 million in GPL stock with ownership of nearly -6.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Great Panther Mining Limited [AMEX:GPL] by around 15,896,188 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 13,138,772 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 53,463,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,498,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 677,095 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 11,821,694 shares during the same period.