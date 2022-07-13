Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] stock Initiated by SVB Leerink analyst, price target now $68

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] price plunged by -0.51 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Gilead Sciences to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released on Tuesday, August 2, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead’s management will host a webcast to discuss the company’s second quarter 2022 financial results and will provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available on the investor relations section of investors.gilead.com and will be archived there for one year.

A sum of 6074609 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.76M shares. Gilead Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $62.80 and dropped to a low of $62.01 until finishing in the latest session at $62.34.

The one-year GILD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.08. The average equity rating for GILD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $69.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $75 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $70, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on GILD stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GILD shares from 77 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 12.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

GILD Stock Performance Analysis:

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.53 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.07, while it was recorded at 62.66 for the last single week of trading, and 65.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gilead Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.27 and a Gross Margin at +75.88. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.13.

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

GILD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to -1.60%.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $62,291 million, or 82.10% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 121,709,365, which is approximately 2.31% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 105,608,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.62 billion in GILD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.63 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly 1.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 831 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 102,097,415 shares. Additionally, 769 investors decreased positions by around 120,023,356 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 771,985,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 994,105,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,064,354 shares, while 202 institutional investors sold positions of 2,715,368 shares during the same period.