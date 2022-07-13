Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] moved down -11.89: Why It’s Important

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] plunged by -$1.77 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.28 during the day while it closed the day at $13.12. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Freshworks to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 2, 2022.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), a software company empowering the people who power businesses, will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 following the close of market on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Freshworks will host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss the company’s financial results and business highlights.

Event: Freshworks Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Date: Tuesday, August 2, 2022Time: 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ETAudio webcast: https://ir.freshworks.com.

Freshworks Inc. stock has also loss -11.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FRSH stock has declined by -20.19% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.46% and lost -50.04% year-on date.

The market cap for FRSH stock reached $3.71 billion, with 278.19 million shares outstanding and 101.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, FRSH reached a trading volume of 7511193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $23.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on FRSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23.

FRSH stock trade performance evaluation

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.17. With this latest performance, FRSH shares dropped by -8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.46% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.41, while it was recorded at 14.67 for the last single week of trading, and 24.34 for the last 200 days.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.19 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.66.

Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,018 million, or 65.80% of FRSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: WARD FERRY MANAGEMENT (BVI) LTD with ownership of 6,729,186, which is approximately 119.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; STEADVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,063,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.29 million in FRSH stocks shares; and HOUND PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $60.99 million in FRSH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freshworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 28,969,293 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 9,552,063 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 29,844,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,365,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,433,546 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,237,506 shares during the same period.