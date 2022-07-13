For Zscaler Inc. [ZS], Analyst sees a rise to $200. What next?

Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ: ZS] closed the trading session at $150.92 on 07/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $148.49, while the highest price level was $168.68. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Zscaler Launches Posture Control Solution to Remediate Hidden Security Risks Across Cloud-Native Application Environments.

New, Purpose-Built Solution Advances Cloud-Native Application Security and Enables DevOps Teams to Contextualize and Remediate High Priority Risks Across the Cloud Application Lifecycle.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.03 percent and weekly performance of -9.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -42.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, ZS reached to a volume of 3573294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zscaler Inc. [ZS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZS shares is $217.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Zscaler Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $286 to $296. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Zscaler Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $340 to $275, while Wolfe Research kept a Outperform rating on ZS stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZS shares from 400 to 350.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zscaler Inc. is set at 10.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZS in the course of the last twelve months was 106.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

ZS stock trade performance evaluation

Zscaler Inc. [ZS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.25. With this latest performance, ZS shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for Zscaler Inc. [ZS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.41, while it was recorded at 162.28 for the last single week of trading, and 244.08 for the last 200 days.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zscaler Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zscaler Inc. [ZS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zscaler Inc. go to 54.39%.

Zscaler Inc. [ZS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,308 million, or 46.20% of ZS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,611,843, which is approximately 0.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,817,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in ZS stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $710.97 million in ZS stock with ownership of nearly 40.414% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zscaler Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Zscaler Inc. [NASDAQ:ZS] by around 9,122,086 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 9,575,807 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 44,768,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,466,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZS stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,449,380 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 776,218 shares during the same period.