For Sunrun Inc. [RUN], Analyst sees a rise to $27. What next?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] traded at a high on 07/12/22, posting a 0.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $25.20. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Report.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for August 3, 2022.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5186128 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sunrun Inc. stands at 7.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.72%.

The market cap for RUN stock reached $5.22 billion, with 208.68 million shares outstanding and 197.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.45M shares, RUN reached a trading volume of 5186128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $46.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $52, while Truist kept a Buy rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

How has RUN stock performed recently?

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.16. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -6.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.81, while it was recorded at 25.59 for the last single week of trading, and 33.04 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Insider trade positions for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $4,951 million, or 96.20% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,588,400, which is approximately 6.604% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,996,518 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.07 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $269.11 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 57.466% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 37,139,333 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 40,250,272 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 119,714,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,103,739 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,799,312 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 13,126,860 shares during the same period.