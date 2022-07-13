For Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI], Analyst sees a drop to $50. What next?

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE: HASI] closed the trading session at $29.41 on 07/12/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.71, while the highest price level was $36.285. The company report on June 8, 2022 that ForeFront Power secures co-sponsor equity financing from Hannon Armstrong for a 131 MW portfolio of U.S. distributed solar and solar-plus-storage projects.

The equity transaction includes multiple commercial and industrial-scale solar energy projects located across 10 states.

ForeFront Power, a leading developer and asset manager of commercial and industrial-scale solar energy and storage projects, has partnered with Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (“Hannon Armstrong”) (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, to create an equity investment platform for the shared ownership of a 131 MW portfolio of distributed solar and solar-plus-storage projects.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.63 percent and weekly performance of -22.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.98 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 746.04K shares, HASI reached to a volume of 9859500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HASI shares is $57.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HASI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. stock. On April 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HASI shares from 63 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for HASI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

HASI stock trade performance evaluation

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.34. With this latest performance, HASI shares dropped by -25.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HASI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.06 for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.97, while it was recorded at 36.07 for the last single week of trading, and 47.35 for the last 200 days.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] shares currently have an operating margin of +65.58 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +58.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HASI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. go to 8.60%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [HASI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,613 million, or 95.10% of HASI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HASI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,833,390, which is approximately 1.114% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,275,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $227.97 million in HASI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $190.54 million in HASI stock with ownership of nearly 18.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

200 institutional holders increased their position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. [NYSE:HASI] by around 8,012,441 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 4,660,142 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 59,245,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,918,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HASI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,382,851 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 596,185 shares during the same period.