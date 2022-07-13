Exelon Corporation [EXC] Stock trading around $44.23 per share: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.45% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.40%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that ComEd, Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Offer Grants to Illuminate Community Light Events this Holiday Season.

Powering the Holidays grants program provides $45,000 for community-driven events that celebrate diverse culture.

Even during the height of the summer heat, it’s never too early to plan for the winter holiday season. For the second year, ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus (MMC) encourage communities and community organizations to apply for competitive grants of up to $2,500 each as part of the Powering the Holidays program. The program supports community holiday light events that represent the diverse cultures and traditions celebrated across northern Illinois.

Over the last 12 months, EXC stock rose by 36.99%. The one-year Exelon Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.07. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.45 billion, with 981.00 million shares outstanding and 977.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, EXC stock reached a trading volume of 3981576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $49.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $43 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on EXC stock. On February 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 55 to 44.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.20 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.98, while it was recorded at 44.32 for the last single week of trading, and 42.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

EXC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,787 million, or 84.40% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 93,209,957, which is approximately 20.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,862,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.86 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.43 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 515 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 115,814,305 shares. Additionally, 457 investors decreased positions by around 99,902,004 shares, while 184 investors held positions by with 589,757,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 805,473,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,459,244 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 12,470,352 shares during the same period.