E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell -40.50% so far this year. What now?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] slipped around -0.82 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.70 at the close of the session, down -10.90%. The company report on July 11, 2022 that CORRECTING and REPLACING E2open Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

GAAP subscription revenue of $129.5 Million, up 154%.

12% organic subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock is now -40.50% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ETWO Stock saw the intraday high of $7.285 and lowest of $6.14 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.32, which means current price is +9.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 8055138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2022, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETWO in the course of the last twelve months was 117.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ETWO stock performed recently?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.98. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -19.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.17 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 7.58 for the last single week of trading, and 9.63 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.61 and a Gross Margin at +36.71. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. go to 27.70%.

Insider trade positions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $2,511 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 49,831,006, which is approximately 147.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 38,688,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.94 million in ETWO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $235.71 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly -0.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 52,143,954 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 22,539,386 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 259,181,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,865,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,315,824 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 8,127,170 shares during the same period.