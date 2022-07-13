Dow Inc. [DOW] Is Currently -1.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $51.565 during the day while it closed the day at $50.42. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Dow seals value chain partnership with Want-Want Group to drive zero-solvent emissions and explore opportunities to adopt more recyclable flexible packaging.

Its innovative adhesives solutions support Want-Want Group’s sustainability goals, bringing more environmentally friendly packaging choices to consumers.

Dow (NYSE: DOW), a global materials science company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China’s leading food and beverage group, Want-Want, to drive zero-solvent emissions and develop a circular economy for flexible packaging. This agreement aims to deepen value-chain partner collaborations with customized adhesives solutions to address the needs of the industry for more sustainable packaging choices.

Dow Inc. stock has also loss -0.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DOW stock has declined by -18.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.69% and lost -11.11% year-on date.

The market cap for DOW stock reached $37.35 billion, with 734.60 million shares outstanding and 720.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.01M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 6053503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $68.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $82 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Alembic Global Advisors analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DOW stock trade performance evaluation

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -23.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.68 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.78, while it was recorded at 51.25 for the last single week of trading, and 60.05 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -4.82%.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,337 million, or 66.30% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,316,764, which is approximately 0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,573,072 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.96 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 841 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 28,452,081 shares. Additionally, 549 investors decreased positions by around 34,912,958 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 413,740,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 477,105,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,617,450 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 3,196,562 shares during the same period.