Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] is -23.36% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE: DELL] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $43.70 during the day while it closed the day at $43.05. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Dell Technologies to Hold Investor Conference Call July 21 to Discuss its ESG Strategy.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) will conduct a conference call Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET to discuss its Environmental, Social and Governance or ESG strategy. Speakers will include Vanice Hayes, chief culture, diversity and inclusion officer; Cassandra Garber, vice president of ESG; and Rob Williams, senior vice president of investor relations.

Dell Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -0.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DELL stock has declined by -9.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.76% and lost -23.36% year-on date.

The market cap for DELL stock reached $31.85 billion, with 754.00 million shares outstanding and 257.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, DELL reached a trading volume of 4511750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $59.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $66 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Dell Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DELL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.21. With this latest performance, DELL shares dropped by -14.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.22 for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.45, while it was recorded at 42.72 for the last single week of trading, and 52.51 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dell Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc. go to 9.65%.

Dell Technologies Inc. [DELL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,104 million, or 87.40% of DELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 22,171,490, which is approximately -33.771% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,537,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $872.44 million in DELL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $743.33 million in DELL stock with ownership of nearly 1.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dell Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 352 institutional holders increased their position in Dell Technologies Inc. [NYSE:DELL] by around 25,797,376 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 40,983,082 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 147,522,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,302,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DELL stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,185,772 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 15,695,812 shares during the same period.