Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] Is Currently -4.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] traded at a low on 07/12/22, posting a -4.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $48.58. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Ceridian Study Reveals 83% of North Americans Value Workplace Wellness.

Millennial and Gen Z populations expect employers to support their financial security and well-being in the new world of work.

Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today announced the results of a study revealing 83% of surveyed North Americans wish their employer offered non-health benefits, such as on-demand pay and flexible work arrangements, and – if offered – 82% would feel more loyal to their employers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3731922 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stands at 4.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.23%.

The market cap for CDAY stock reached $7.35 billion, with 152.12 million shares outstanding and 151.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, CDAY reached a trading volume of 3731922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $85, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CDAY stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CDAY shares from 105 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 2.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 151.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.48. With this latest performance, CDAY shares dropped by -11.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.87 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.60, while it was recorded at 50.68 for the last single week of trading, and 81.49 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +48.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.09.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 60.20%.

There are presently around $8,279 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,882,516, which is approximately 2.005% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 17,728,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $901.69 million in CDAY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $771.78 million in CDAY stock with ownership of nearly 0.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY] by around 17,034,575 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 13,870,663 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 131,872,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,777,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDAY stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,379,893 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 974,949 shares during the same period.