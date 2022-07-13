Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $43

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] plunged by -$0.63 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $37.805 during the day while it closed the day at $36.88. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Collaborating for a Cause.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

How Boston Scientific and IBM Research joined forces to use AI to help patients living with chronic pain.

Boston Scientific Corporation stock has also loss -2.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSX stock has declined by -17.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.42% and lost -13.18% year-on date.

The market cap for BSX stock reached $52.74 billion, with 1.43 billion shares outstanding and 1.43 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.67M shares, BSX reached a trading volume of 6148344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $49.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 56.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

BSX stock trade performance evaluation

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.33. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.92 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.86, while it was recorded at 37.55 for the last single week of trading, and 41.92 for the last 200 days.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +62.76. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 11.40%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,476 million, or 93.00% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 126,433,288, which is approximately 0.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 113,364,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.25 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $3.49 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -5.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 444 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 75,486,013 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 77,395,169 shares, while 151 investors held positions by with 1,139,475,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,292,357,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,043,018 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,276,599 shares during the same period.