Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] is -48.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] jumped around 0.03 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.54 at the close of the session, up 1.99%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Bionano Genomics Announces Issuance of a U.S. Patent for Analysis of Small Nucleic Acid Fragments in Nanochannel Arrays.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO), today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent No.11,359,244 on June 14, 2022. The patent, titled “CHARACTERIZATION OF MOLECULES IN NANOFLUIDICS” claims methods for the analysis of small nucleic acid fragments in nanochannel arrays, which Bionano has traditionally used to analyze ultra-high molecular weight (UHMW) DNA for the identification of structural variants (SVs) as part of its Saphyr® system. The methods claim the use of certain nanochannel arrays to detect and quantitate genetic abnormalities, including a DNA translocation, amplification, transversion, inversion, aneuploidy, polyploidy, monosomy, trisomy, trisomy 21, trisomy 13, trisomy 14, trisomy 15, trisomy 16, trisomy 18, trisomy 22, triploidy, tetraploidy, and sex chromosome aneuploidy.

Nanochannel arrays have the potential to enable single molecule assays for circulating DNA found in blood and other fluid samples, which tend to be highly fragmented with average lengths between 150 – 200 base pairs. Bionano believes that the methods disclosed in the ‘244 patent may one day support the commercialization of assays directed to non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) in maternal fetal medicine or ctDNA in oncology.

Bionano Genomics Inc. stock is now -48.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNGO Stock saw the intraday high of $1.56 and lowest of $1.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.76, which means current price is +32.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.26M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 4259979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.94 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5523, while it was recorded at 1.5720 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8450 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

There are presently around $110 million, or 26.20% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,595,630, which is approximately -0.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,876,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.97 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.66 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 7.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

66 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 5,897,451 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 9,228,815 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 57,552,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,679,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,667,782 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,356,406 shares during the same period.