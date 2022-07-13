Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Revenue clocked in at $8.32 billion, down -68.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.05% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.54%. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Bausch Health Announces 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results, Updates to its Board of Directors.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) (“Bausch Health” or the “Company”) today announced the results of its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders and certain other updates with respect to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”).

Over the last 12 months, BHC stock dropped by -70.51%.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.33 billion, with 360.80 million shares outstanding and 345.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, BHC stock reached a trading volume of 3808440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $42, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on BHC stock. On January 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BHC shares from 25 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

BHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.54. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.74 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 8.73 for the last single week of trading, and 21.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bausch Health Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,168 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 25,839,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.79 million in BHC stocks shares; and NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, currently with $154.15 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -3.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 24,055,596 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 30,615,990 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 203,781,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,453,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,046,398 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 10,977,484 shares during the same period.