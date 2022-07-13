Barclays lifts Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] gained 1.33% on the last trading session, reaching $38.72 price per share at the time. The company report on July 12, 2022 that Workforce Edge Partners with Caesars Entertainment to Provide Nearly 50,000 Eligible U.S.-Based Team Members Access to Robust Tuition Benefit Program.

Today, Workforce Edge, a complete employee education management platform powered by Strategic Education, Inc., announced a partnership with Caesars Entertainment Inc. to provide nearly 50,000 eligible U.S.-based Team Members access to low to no-cost degrees through Strayer University and Capella University, as well as other in-network degree programs, to support the casino-entertainment giant’s robust tuition benefit campaign, “All-In On Education.” Eligible U.S.-based Team Members will have no out-of-pocket costs for Sophia Learning, an online and on-demand learning platform providing general education-level courses to help kick-start students’ educational journeys and pursuit of professional development.

“Caesars Entertainment’s investment in its workforce through the ‘All-In On Education’ campaign will position it as the go-to employer in the entertainment space for individuals looking to advance their economic mobility,” said Terry McDonough, President, Education Technology Services at Strategic Education. “We are thrilled to support Caesars as they provide their eligible workforce of nearly 50,000 Team Members with access to our best-in-class tuition assistance platform, and we look forward to our new partnership.”.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. represents 214.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.71 billion with the latest information. CZR stock price has been found in the range of $38.09 to $40.016.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, CZR reached a trading volume of 4960131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $100.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $127 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $138 to $120, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on CZR stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CZR shares from 110 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 46.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CZR stock

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.38. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -22.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.00, while it was recorded at 39.67 for the last single week of trading, and 78.85 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]

There are presently around $7,873 million, or 97.30% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,843,353, which is approximately 1.346% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,877,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $797.71 million in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $648.01 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -9.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 20,239,376 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 17,900,683 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 167,912,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,052,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,054,574 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 3,742,819 shares during the same period.