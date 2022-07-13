American International Group Inc. [AIG] Is Currently -0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] price plunged by -0.64 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on July 6, 2022 that AIG to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022 and Host Conference Call on August 9.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, August 8, 2022. AIG’s press release and financial supplement will be available in the Investors section of AIG’s website at https://www.aig.com.

AIG will also host a conference call on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to review these results. The live, listen-only webcast is open to the public and can be accessed in the Investors section of https://www.aig.com. A replay will be available after the call at the same location.

A sum of 3680572 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.42M shares. American International Group Inc. shares reached a high of $52.16 and dropped to a low of $50.99 until finishing in the latest session at $51.12.

The one-year AIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.0. The average equity rating for AIG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $69.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.80.

AIG Stock Performance Analysis:

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.02. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.62 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.66, while it was recorded at 51.36 for the last single week of trading, and 58.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American International Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

AIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 11.32%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $37,357 million, or 93.60% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,523,572, which is approximately 1.172% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 71,530,496 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.66 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -3.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 30,794,533 shares. Additionally, 404 investors decreased positions by around 50,290,921 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 644,997,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 726,082,838 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,215,402 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 9,508,796 shares during the same period.