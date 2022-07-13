ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] Revenue clocked in at $590.00 million, down -13.05% YTD: What’s Next?

ADTRAN Inc. [NASDAQ: ADTN] price plunged by -1.15 percent to reach at -$0.23. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Start of Negotiations of a Domination Agreement or a Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement between Acorn HoldCo, Inc. and ADVA Optical Networking SE.

Acorn HoldCo, Inc. (“Acorn HoldCo”) and ADVA Optical Networking SE (“ADVA”) agreed to enter into negotiations regarding the conclusion of a domination agreement or a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement within the meaning of Sec. 291 para. 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) between ADVA as the dominated entity and Acorn HoldCo (or a subsidiary yet to be established) as dominating entity.

On 12 November 2021, Acorn HoldCo published the offer document (the “Offer Document”) for its voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of ADVA regarding the acquisition of all non-par value bearer shares in ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN DE0005103006) (the “ADVA Shares”) for 0.8244 shares of common stock of Acorn HoldCo, Inc. in exchange for one (1) ADVA Share (the “Takeover Offer”).

A sum of 10787455 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 474.46K shares. ADTRAN Inc. shares reached a high of $20.55 and dropped to a low of $19.41 until finishing in the latest session at $19.85.

The one-year ADTN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.38. The average equity rating for ADTN stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADTN shares is $26.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for ADTRAN Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for ADTRAN Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on ADTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADTRAN Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

ADTN Stock Performance Analysis:

ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.09. With this latest performance, ADTN shares gained by 4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.52 for ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.35, while it was recorded at 19.89 for the last single week of trading, and 19.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADTRAN Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.54 and a Gross Margin at +38.79. ADTRAN Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.56.

ADTRAN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ADTN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADTRAN Inc. go to 2.30%.

ADTRAN Inc. [ADTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $977 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADTN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,292,542, which is approximately 1.873% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,316,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.75 million in ADTN stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $64.02 million in ADTN stock with ownership of nearly -0.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADTRAN Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in ADTRAN Inc. [NASDAQ:ADTN] by around 5,213,637 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 3,080,902 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 40,337,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,631,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADTN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,468,861 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 277,879 shares during the same period.