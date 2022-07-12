why Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $85.50

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] slipped around -3.65 points on Monday, while shares priced at $52.81 at the close of the session, down -6.46%. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Wynn Resorts Highlights Corporate Sustainability Goals and Community Impact With Release Of 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) recently issued its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, defining the Company’s important milestones in 2021. The report provides insight into key initiatives including the Company’s continued commitment to decrease emissions; an enhanced Diversity and Inclusion program; a comprehensive Human Trafficking Prevention program; and transformative investments in the communities in which the Company operates.

“Wynn Resorts brings the same level of effort and dedication to our ESG efforts as we do to all our business operations. We focus those efforts around three key areas: Our People, Our Communities, and Our Planet,” said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. “As proud as I am of the accomplishments mentioned in this report, I’m confident our record will continue to improve thanks to our talented and dedicated team.”.

Wynn Resorts Limited stock is now -37.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WYNN Stock saw the intraday high of $54.27 and lowest of $50.8101 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 114.94, which means current price is +5.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.22M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 9191834 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $85.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $98 to $96.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $99, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on WYNN stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WYNN shares from 117 to 123.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58.

How has WYNN stock performed recently?

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.23. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.59 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.93, while it was recorded at 56.15 for the last single week of trading, and 79.17 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.30 and a Gross Margin at +13.00. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.08.

Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $3,685 million, or 61.90% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,054,684, which is approximately 1.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,179,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $484.75 million in WYNN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $361.58 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 0.447% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 5,072,311 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 8,168,725 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 56,536,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,777,990 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,772,559 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 1,179,287 shares during the same period.