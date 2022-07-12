why Teck Resources Limited [TECK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $60.86

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] slipped around -1.27 points on Monday, while shares priced at $26.32 at the close of the session, down -4.60%. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Sales and Pricing Update.

Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today provided unaudited second quarter 2022 steelmaking coal sales volumes and realized prices.

Our realized second quarter steelmaking coal sales were 6.3 million tonnes, within our previously announced guidance of 6.3 – 6.7 million tonnes. Record steelmaking coal FOB prices resulted in an increase in our average realized steelmaking coal price in the second quarter to US$453 per tonne. We expect to record provisional pricing adjustments of negative $73 million in the quarter due to the decline in coal prices at quarter end.

Teck Resources Limited stock is now -7.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TECK Stock saw the intraday high of $27.07 and lowest of $26.2247 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.90, which means current price is +0.36% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.96M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 5103273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $60.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on TECK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has TECK stock performed recently?

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.62. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by -41.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.81 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.78, while it was recorded at 27.71 for the last single week of trading, and 33.68 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $7,422 million, or 68.00% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 23,032,740, which is approximately -4.422% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 21,739,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.19 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $389.59 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 2.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 51,341,787 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 39,956,499 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 190,695,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,993,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,572,065 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 8,687,982 shares during the same period.