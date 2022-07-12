Wall Street Analyst Reiterated The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] loss -2.32% or -2.22 points to close at $93.64 with a heavy trading volume of 7623867 shares. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Marvel Celebrates 60 “Beyond Amazing” Years of Spider-Man With Exciting New Products and Experiences in Honor of the Iconic Character’s Impact on Pop Culture.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Global Activations Pay Homage to the Fan-Favorite Character With Exciting New Product Offerings, Immersive Pop-Up Experiences, One-of-a-Kind Fan Events and More.

Today, Marvel announced its Spider-Man “Beyond Amazing” global marketing and consumer products campaign in celebration of the iconic Super Hero’s comic book debut 60 years ago. Over the past six decades, Spider-Man has appeared in countless comics, films, animation, video games, toys, and much more. His image is synonymous with the modern Super Hero and generations of fans have fallen in love with his unique look, aspirational heroism and universal message that with great power comes great responsibility.

It opened the trading session at $95.00, the shares rose to $95.3375 and dropped to $93.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DIS points out that the company has recorded -40.32% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.59M shares, DIS reached to a volume of 7623867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Walt Disney Company [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $150.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Walt Disney Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Walt Disney Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $200, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on DIS stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for DIS shares from 165 to 172.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Walt Disney Company is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 111.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DIS stock

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, DIS shares dropped by -12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.35 for The Walt Disney Company [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.02, while it was recorded at 96.04 for the last single week of trading, and 139.02 for the last 200 days.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Walt Disney Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Walt Disney Company go to 40.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

There are presently around $107,767 million, or 64.90% of DIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 140,466,474, which is approximately 1.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,304,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.98 billion in DIS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.76 billion in DIS stock with ownership of nearly -1.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,820 institutional holders increased their position in The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS] by around 51,968,462 shares. Additionally, 1,357 investors decreased positions by around 72,970,420 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 1,025,930,280 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,150,869,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIS stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,929,042 shares, while 198 institutional investors sold positions of 6,785,249 shares during the same period.