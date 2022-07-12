Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] moved down -4.97: Why It’s Important

Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX: UEC] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $3.34 during the day while it closed the day at $3.25. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Uranium Energy Corp Provides Update on UEX holdings.

Uranium Energy Corp (NYSE American: UEC, the “Company” or “UEC”) is pleased to provide an update on its holdings of common shares of UEX Corporation (“UEX”). The Company has acquired 6,844,000 UEX common shares through the facilities of the TSX at an average cost of C$0.3601 per UEX common share. When added to the 11,627,907 UEX common shares acquired by private placement on June 22, 2022 at a price of C$0.43 per share (the “Private Placement”), UEC now holds a total of 18,471,907 UEX common shares (approximately 3.32% of the shares currently outstanding).

On June 13, 2022, UEC announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with UEX pursuant to which it is to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of UEX in an all-share transaction by way of statutory plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”). The Private Placement was completed in connection with the Transaction. In announcing the closing of the Private Placement, UEC announced its intention to acquire additional UEX common shares by making purchases through the facilities of the TSX.

Uranium Energy Corp. stock has also loss -1.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UEC stock has declined by -41.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.68% and lost -2.99% year-on date.

The market cap for UEC stock reached $956.93 million, with 281.67 million shares outstanding and 277.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.18M shares, UEC reached a trading volume of 5756105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UEC shares is $6.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Uranium Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Uranium Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Speculative Buy rating on UEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uranium Energy Corp. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98.

UEC stock trade performance evaluation

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, UEC shares dropped by -27.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.42 for Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.65, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 3.85 for the last 200 days.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for UEC is now -14.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.13. Additionally, UEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC] managed to generate an average of -$315,187 per employee.Uranium Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 20.00.

Uranium Energy Corp. [UEC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $445 million, or 48.00% of UEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UEC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 30,815,436, which is approximately 13.576% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 27,934,282 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.79 million in UEC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $56.31 million in UEC stock with ownership of nearly 3.164% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uranium Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Uranium Energy Corp. [AMEX:UEC] by around 35,049,391 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 4,734,944 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 96,998,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,783,027 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UEC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,419,922 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,124,946 shares during the same period.