The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Revenue clocked in at $18.98 billion, down -25.16% YTD: What’s Next?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] price plunged by -2.21 percent to reach at -$1.42. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Charles Schwab Discloses Results of the Federal Reserve’s 2022 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC or Schwab) announced today that it has received the results of the Federal Reserve’s 2022 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). These results included the Federal Reserve’s estimate of Schwab’s minimum capital ratios under the supervisory severely adverse scenario for the nine-quarter horizon beginning December 31, 2021 and ending March 31, 2024. Based on these results, Schwab’s calculated stress capital buffer (SCB) was well below the 2.5% minimum, resulting in an SCB at that floor.

This 2.5% SCB will be applicable to Schwab for the four-quarter period beginning October 1, 2022. Schwab’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 18.9% as of March 31, 2022 was well in excess of the regulatory minimum of 4.5% combined with the SCB of 2.5% due to the relatively low risk nature of our balance sheet assets.

A sum of 4994730 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.83M shares. The Charles Schwab Corporation shares reached a high of $63.63 and dropped to a low of $62.705 until finishing in the latest session at $62.94.

The one-year SCHW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.41. The average equity rating for SCHW stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $89.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $68 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $99 to $75, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 48.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.90.

SCHW Stock Performance Analysis:

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.53. With this latest performance, SCHW shares dropped by -4.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.59 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.21, while it was recorded at 63.67 for the last single week of trading, and 78.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Charles Schwab Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.67 and a Gross Margin at +88.20. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

SCHW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 19.23%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $100,144 million, or 75.20% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,452,826, which is approximately 0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 119,764,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.54 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.75 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 1.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 759 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 92,472,423 shares. Additionally, 677 investors decreased positions by around 84,915,813 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 1,413,719,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,591,107,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,412,685 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 4,678,349 shares during the same period.