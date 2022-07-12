Target Hospitality Corp. [TH] Stock trading around $9.07 per share: What’s Next?

Target Hospitality Corp. [NASDAQ: TH] surged by $1.46 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $9.41 during the day while it closed the day at $9.07. The company report on July 8, 2022 that Target Hospitality Raises 2022 Financial Outlook by 53% with a Projected Record $505 Million Annual Revenue.

Target Hospitality Corp. (“Target Hospitality”, “Target” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TH), one of North America’s largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today raised the range of its previously announced 2022 financial outlook 53% primarily related to the significantly expanded and enhanced lease and services agreement (“Expanded Humanitarian Contract”) supporting domestic humanitarian aid efforts, previously announced on July 6, 2022.

The Expanded Humanitarian Contract consists of a meaningful increase in scope and service offerings from the initial contract executed in March of 2021 and illustrates the benefits of Target’s strategic diversification efforts. With the inception of Target’s Government segment in 2014, the Company has placed increasing focus on expanding its critical hospitality services supporting domestic humanitarian aid missions serving vulnerable populations. This intentional focus has resulted in Target expanding its end market portfolio while significantly increasing minimum revenue commitments that provide enhanced revenue visibility and cash flows. .

Target Hospitality Corp. stock has also gained 61.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TH stock has inclined by 63.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 147.81% and gained 154.78% year-on date.

The market cap for TH stock reached $699.02 million, with 96.94 million shares outstanding and 27.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 421.94K shares, TH reached a trading volume of 4917136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Hospitality Corp. [TH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TH shares is $8.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TH stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Target Hospitality Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $3 to $4.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Target Hospitality Corp. stock. On April 01, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TH shares from 8 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Hospitality Corp. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for TH in the course of the last twelve months was 8.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TH stock trade performance evaluation

Target Hospitality Corp. [TH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.39. With this latest performance, TH shares gained by 32.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 147.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.94 for Target Hospitality Corp. [TH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.37, while it was recorded at 6.58 for the last single week of trading, and 4.69 for the last 200 days.

Target Hospitality Corp. [TH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Hospitality Corp. [TH] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.45 and a Gross Margin at +28.98. Target Hospitality Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.82.

Target Hospitality Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Hospitality Corp. [TH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Hospitality Corp. go to 15.00%.

Target Hospitality Corp. [TH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $189 million, or 88.80% of TH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TH stocks are: PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,396,906, which is approximately 5.413% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; COASTAL BRIDGE ADVISORS, LLC, holding 2,841,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.77 million in TH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $23.12 million in TH stock with ownership of nearly -1.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Hospitality Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Target Hospitality Corp. [NASDAQ:TH] by around 3,279,289 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 6,125,132 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 11,425,866 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,830,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TH stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,427,937 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 684,005 shares during the same period.