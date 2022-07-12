SMBC Nikko lifts QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] closed the trading session at $136.01 on 07/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $131.62, while the highest price level was $136.39. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Qualcomm’s Commitment to Employee Engagement and Wellbeing.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Qualcomm.

Our employees are committed to inventing solutions to complex problems and making the world a better place. We believe that supporting their holistic wellbeing, inclusive of physical, mental, social and financial wellbeing, helps them live their best life both at home and work.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.62 percent and weekly performance of 6.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.38M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 8382146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $198.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $190 to $222. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $215 to $223, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for QCOM shares from 195 to 210.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 5.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

QCOM stock trade performance evaluation

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.47. With this latest performance, QCOM shares dropped by -4.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.92, while it was recorded at 129.37 for the last single week of trading, and 153.17 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.16 and a Gross Margin at +57.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 40.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.81. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $200,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 14.34%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $112,552 million, or 75.50% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,592,786, which is approximately 1.51% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,022,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.16 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.55 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly -2.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,299 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 45,469,785 shares. Additionally, 999 investors decreased positions by around 42,756,588 shares, while 280 investors held positions by with 739,298,709 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,525,082 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 161 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,902,255 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 1,574,830 shares during the same period.