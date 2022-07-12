Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] moved up 4.83: Why It’s Important

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] traded at a high on 07/11/22, posting a 4.83 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.46. The company report on July 11, 2022 that Genetec Recognizes Remark Holdings, Inc. as a Silver Partner in the Development Acceleration Program.

Companies Will Jointly Market AI Solutions Based Upon Remark’s Smart Safety Platform as a Feature Set for Genetec Security Center Customers.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, today announced that it has been accepted as a Silver Partner in Genetec’s Development Acceleration Program (“DAP”). Remark’s Smart Safety Platform (“SSP”), a leading video analytics solution, is now available for Genetec’s Security Center customers.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6141871 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Remark Holdings Inc. stands at 9.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.55%.

The market cap for MARK stock reached $49.46 million, with 105.16 million shares outstanding and 93.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, MARK reached a trading volume of 6141871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has MARK stock performed recently?

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.81. With this latest performance, MARK shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.93 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4742, while it was recorded at 0.4392 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8874 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.99 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +171.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 250.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 63.29.

Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $6 million, or 13.50% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 4,237,290, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,710,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 million in MARK stocks shares; and CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., currently with $1.04 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 17.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 743,439 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,839,639 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,515,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,098,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,691 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,004,498 shares during the same period.