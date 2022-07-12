PPL Corporation [PPL] Is Currently 0.48 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $27.40 during the day while it closed the day at $27.31. The company report on July 5, 2022 that PPL Electric Utilities honored twice by nationally recognized utility industry organization.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Southeastern Electric Exchange (S.E.E.) recognizes PPL Electric with Industry Excellence Awards for safety and supply chain innovations.

PPL Electric Utilities is proud to announce it has won a pair of Industry Excellence Awards from Southeastern Electric Exchange (S.E.E.) for innovations in both employee safety processes and supply chain management. The awards were presented at S.E.E.’s annual conference on June 29.

PPL Corporation stock has also loss -1.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPL stock has declined by -6.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.00% and lost -9.15% year-on date.

The market cap for PPL stock reached $20.15 billion, with 735.50 million shares outstanding and 735.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.87M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 5250687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $30.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76.

PPL stock trade performance evaluation

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -9.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.31, while it was recorded at 27.12 for the last single week of trading, and 28.54 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +28.20. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PPL Corporation [PPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.56%.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,369 million, or 68.40% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,791,955, which is approximately -1.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 57,120,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 4.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

356 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 47,839,429 shares. Additionally, 429 investors decreased positions by around 43,486,959 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 398,202,457 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 489,528,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,571,759 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 2,340,158 shares during the same period.