Paysafe Limited [PSFE] is -52.69% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.91 during the day while it closed the day at $1.85. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Paysafe enters Arkansas iGaming market with BetSaracen.

Mobile sportsbook from Quapaw Nation’s Saracen Casino Resort adds Paysafe’s Skrill USA digital wallet to facilitate payments for sports wagering.

Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced its entry into the Arkansas mobile sports-betting market through a partnership with BetSaracen, the sportsbook app from Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, which is owned by the Quapaw Tribe, based in Oklahoma. The partnership’s first phase sees BetSaracen integrate Paysafe’s Skrill USA digital wallet to enable players to make frictionless deposits and payouts.

Paysafe Limited stock has also loss -5.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PSFE stock has declined by -38.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -51.57% and lost -52.69% year-on date.

The market cap for PSFE stock reached $1.47 billion, with 724.05 million shares outstanding and 545.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 5949563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $4.50, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSFE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PSFE stock trade performance evaluation

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.13. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -34.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.50 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4434, while it was recorded at 1.9920 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9794 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paysafe Limited [PSFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43 and a Gross Margin at +42.09. Paysafe Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.54.

Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $608 million, or 45.90% of PSFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSFE stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 123,726,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.87% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 59,758,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.55 million in PSFE stocks shares; and FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC., currently with $92.5 million in PSFE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 27,029,608 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 26,358,038 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 275,163,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,551,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,117,835 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 10,236,905 shares during the same period.